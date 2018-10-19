Letter: Rally for our health Oct. 21

When I needed emergency surgery recently, I realized how privileged I am to have access to excellent health care. The timely attention by my doctors saved my life. This isn’t available to everyone in the U.S., and it bothers me that the U.S. is the only country in the developed world not to provide either socialized or single-payer medicine.

Medicare is the most popular government program. I’ve been on it for a year, and it’s a huge savings to me, accepted anywhere I go in the U.S. Medicare for All seems daunting, but something worth investing some time to learn about.

I am alive because I was able to see my general practice [doctor] within hours of experiencing pain and was then admitted for surgery with someone experienced and trusted. Because of Medicare, my treatment was not prohibitively expensive. This is the quality of care that should be, and can be, available to all.

The Mountain Health Rally has speakers qualified to explain this option. It’s on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., at Pack Square. Other topics include the new for-profit [successor to] Mission Health, the opioid crisis and $15 an hour minimum wage.

— Lee Wolfe

Candler