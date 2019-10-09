Letter: Patrick McHenry and the NRA

As part of his $3.73 million re-election war chest last year, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-District 10, accepted $42,070 from the National Rifle Association.

McHenry’s opponent raised only $130,010. So, having raised 30 times that, Rep. McHenry certainly had all the money he needed to win.

Moreover, Distict 10 is one of the nation’s most gerrymandered districts. With the playing field so incredibly tilted in his favor, once again Rep. McHenry entered the midterm as he enters most re-election campaigns, justifiably confident of victory.

So, our incumbent congressman could have returned the NRA’s $42,070 and probably not even have missed it.

But he didn’t.

The NRA likes Rep. McHenry. It endorsed him in 2018 and rates him an impressive 93. And this past February, McHenry repaid the favor.

The House passed two gun safety bills: HR 8 requires that gun sellers conduct background checks on every sale, and HR 1112 enhances background checks and extends gun sale waiting periods from three to 10 days.

Rep. McHenry voted against both measures.

Gina Collias (www.ginacolliasforcongress.com) supports both measures. She’s an attorney, businesswoman, mother and now a candidate seeking to oppose McHenry in the 2020 election.

Her campaign isn’t relying on any NRA money. And when she gets to Washington, one of her top priorities will be passing responsible gun safety regulations.

As for our incumbent congressman, who knows how much NRA blood money he plans to accept for the 2020 election. But here’s an idea: Let’s ask him!

Washington D.C., office: 202-225-2576; Hickory district office: 828-327-6100; Gastonia district office: 704-833-0096; Black Mountain district office: 829-669-0600.

— Stephen Advokat

Asheville

Editor’s note: Advokat reports that he is an unpaid volunteer for Gina Collias for Congress. Xpress contacted McHenry’s spokesman but did not receive a response.