Letter: Fall festival showcases Black Mountain Home’s year-round work

Touched by their patience and professionalism, I am always awed by the staff at Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families. They are exceptionally caring and professional toward the fine young people under their care who have been removed from their homes for various reasons by the court system.
Tour their beautiful campus and enjoy their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, 10 minutes from Asheville. There will be a dance troupe, horseback performance, car show, bounce house, balloon artists, face and rock painting, motorcycle show, food, live music, games, silent auction, baked goods, etc.
Additionally, there will be a grand opening of the Mountain Thrift Store and Thirteen Pennies Café. Many groups like to collect specific items that they use in quantity: sheets, towels, paper goods, pillows, socks, cleaning supplies, batteries, school/arts and crafts supplies and toiletries. Black Mountain Home accepts gently used items, including furniture, vehicles, household goods and tools. The home also needs volunteers.
The home very much deserves your year-round support, financial and otherwise. If you’d like to explore options for helping, call 828-686-3451.
— Janet Burhoe-Jones
Swannanoa
