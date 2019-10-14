Letter: What does beer have to do with art?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I just read in [the Sept. 12] Citizen Times that the reason the Asheville Art Museum is not open yet is because it was delayed because, “They didn’t include a brewery in the original plans.”

What on Earth does an art gallery and museum need a brewery in it? This doesn’t make any sense at all. It sounds like somebody who wants to put a brewery in there is holding up the works. This is ridiculous. I’ve never heard anything so asinine in my life.

— Lloyd Kay
Asheville

Editor’s note: In John Boyle’s recent “Answer Man” column, the question of whether the lack of a brewery was delaying the art museum’s opening appears to be tongue-in-cheek, though perhaps a plausible query in this hops-friendly town. In any case, the museum now notes a Nov. 14 opening day on its website, with a series of celebratory events surrounding the public reveal (ashevilleart.org/opening/), including — drum roll — a special beer launch. For even more info, see Xpress‘ coverage of the impending grand reopening.

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: What does beer have to do with art?

  1. Jason

    Beer tourism is HUGE money here in Asheville and EVERYONE is Capitalizing; EVERYONE!

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.