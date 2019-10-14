Letter: What does beer have to do with art?

I just read in [the Sept. 12] Citizen Times that the reason the Asheville Art Museum is not open yet is because it was delayed because, “They didn’t include a brewery in the original plans.”

What on Earth does an art gallery and museum need a brewery in it? This doesn’t make any sense at all. It sounds like somebody who wants to put a brewery in there is holding up the works. This is ridiculous. I’ve never heard anything so asinine in my life.

— Lloyd Kay

Asheville

Editor’s note: In John Boyle’s recent “Answer Man” column, the question of whether the lack of a brewery was delaying the art museum’s opening appears to be tongue-in-cheek, though perhaps a plausible query in this hops-friendly town. In any case, the museum now notes a Nov. 14 opening day on its website, with a series of celebratory events surrounding the public reveal (ashevilleart.org/opening/), including — drum roll — a special beer launch. For even more info, see Xpress‘ coverage of the impending grand reopening.