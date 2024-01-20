Letter: PEAK Academy’s leadership misplaces its wisdom button

Those concerned by our community’s failure to douse the eternal flame of dramatic racial performance gaps in city schools should take note of the Asheville PEAK Academy.

The leadership and supporters of this public charter school are making a worthy attempt to find a better way.

Unfortunately, somewhere on that good path, someone got the “ends justify the means” idea that because their agenda is OK, ignoring the law of the land is also OK.

There are some — including 60 or so unfunded fans of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — who regret our need to differ.

Applying racism to defeat racism is not a gifted and talented form of leadership.

PEAK’s leadership has repeatedly and publicly stated that they are (1) actively pursuing racial quotas with students and faculty members and (2) following their state charter in doing so.

The first — as it applies to a school using public funds — is against the law. The second is untrue. In fact, PEAK’s state charter disavows racism.

WNC Citizens for Equality is a volunteer group attempting to do just what our name suggests. We think the idea of equity is a dangerous and unconstitutional special-interest diversion from what should be a “keep clawing until we get it right” search for the “we’re-all-in-this-together” mission of equality.

That’s why we undertook a federal lawsuit against the city last year (they surrendered); have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against PEAK’s stated dedication to quotas based on color; and are preparing to similarly knock on several more community doors in coming months.

In the meantime, you can count on area media outlets and liberal leaders to call us “racists” for challenging racism; mock us for being “unfair” in confronting their unfairness; and being “irresponsible” for daring to pick up the responsibilities that local and state oversight bodies are ignoring.

We can take it.

What we can’t take is being passive while people knowingly or otherwise undo the hard-won progress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and pretend they are virtuous for doing so.

If you’re a PEAK fan — and we suggest you should be — check out this video link [avl.mx/d9o] for a one-minute reveal on why we are daring to suggest, as regards racism, PEAK’s leadership has misplaced their wisdom button.

As a final aside, settling our complaint and realigning PEAK’s good mission is an easy fix.

When our predictable media outlets and PEAK’s leadership stop stomping their feet and lazily applying the word “racist” to everybody with a different view than theirs, perhaps we can have a chat, make it happen and get on with the most worthy mission of taking color out of our American equation.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to PEAK Academy’s leaders with the writer’s points, but they declined to offer a response.