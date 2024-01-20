Letter: PEAK Academy’s leadership misplaces its wisdom button

Those concerned by our community’s failure to douse the eternal flame of dramatic racial performance gaps in city schools should take note of the Asheville PEAK Academy.
The leadership and supporters of this public charter school are making a worthy attempt to find a better way.
Unfortunately, somewhere on that good path, someone got the “ends justify the means” idea that because their agenda is OK, ignoring the law of the land is also OK.
There are some — including 60 or so unfunded fans of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — who regret our need to differ.
Applying racism to defeat racism is not a gifted and talented form of leadership.
PEAK’s leadership has repeatedly and publicly stated that they are (1) actively pursuing racial quotas with students and faculty members and (2) following their state charter in doing so.
The first — as it applies to a school using public funds — is against the law. The second is untrue. In fact, PEAK’s state charter disavows racism.
WNC Citizens for Equality is a volunteer group attempting to do just what our name suggests. We think the idea of equity is a dangerous and unconstitutional special-interest diversion from what should be a “keep clawing until we get it right” search for the “we’re-all-in-this-together” mission of equality.
That’s why we undertook a federal lawsuit against the city last year (they surrendered); have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against PEAK’s stated dedication to quotas based on color; and are preparing to similarly knock on several more community doors in coming months.
In the meantime, you can count on area media outlets and liberal leaders to call us “racists” for challenging racism; mock us for being “unfair” in confronting their unfairness; and being “irresponsible” for daring to pick up the responsibilities that local and state oversight bodies are ignoring.
We can take it.
What we can’t take is being passive while people knowingly or otherwise undo the hard-won progress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and pretend they are virtuous for doing so.
If you’re a PEAK fan — and we suggest you should be — check out this video link [avl.mx/d9o] for a one-minute reveal on why we are daring to suggest, as regards racism, PEAK’s leadership has misplaced their wisdom button.
As a final aside, settling our complaint and realigning PEAK’s good mission is an easy fix.
When our predictable media outlets and PEAK’s leadership stop stomping their feet and lazily applying the word “racist” to everybody with a different view than theirs, perhaps we can have a chat, make it happen and get on with the most worthy mission of taking color out of our American equation.
— Carl Mumpower
Asheville
Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to PEAK Academy’s leaders with the writer’s points, but they declined to offer a response.
4 thoughts on “Letter: PEAK Academy’s leadership misplaces its wisdom button”
Asheville is its own worst enemy. My prediction PEAK and all ASC will close in the next few years and merge with Buncombe County Schools. And, we all know Buncombe County Schools doesn’t want these students.
well well.. let’s see, we’ve got: “In the meantime, you can count on area media outlets and liberal leaders to call us ‘racists’ ..We can take it.” And then there is this: “When our predictable media outlets and PEAK’s leadership stop stomping their feet and lazily applying the word “racist” to everybody with a different view than theirs”. All this in response to the article run by the Asheville Watchdog on January 8th -and subsequently run by MtnX- that included Mumpower’s objections to the PEAK Academy. Now make sure to checkout the kindly Mr. Mumpower’s Facebook post of December 29th that’s included with the Asheville Watchdog’s article in the comments they received in regard to their initial article on January 8th concerning the PEAK Academy- https://avlwatchdog.org/legal-case-could-be-costly-for-peak-academy-which-was-established-to-close-student-achievement-gap/ Mr. Mumpower’s Facebook post is telling to put it mildly. Shocking too. Mumpower’s Facebook post has the “mugshot” of a nice young blond white male under the banner: KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS OF WHITE SUPREMACY. Let me list them here for you.
1. FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT
2. LITERACY
3. PROFESSIONAL OR TECHNICAL DEGREE
4. REGULAR CHURCH/TEMPLE ATTENDANCE
5. AUTO INSURANCE
6. GOOD CREDIT RATING.
7. NO CRIMINAL RECORD.
I kid you not. Enough said?
The original Carl de Sanctimonious. Bless his heart.
..Birdbrain too, lol. They ..the fascist wannabe “leaders” of their quaint but severely dumbed down zombie MAGA folk.. all tow the same lame line. You know.. our country was never really a racist country. That, and the Civil War wasn’t about slavery. Keep Facebook posting and writing your misguided missives Carl …we really wanna know who you and yours are and where you’re really coming from!!! ( …we already know where you’re going ;)