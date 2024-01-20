Letter: Thumbs-down on raise for elections director

[Regarding “Buncombe Considers a Pay Raise for Elections Director,” Jan.10, Xpress:]

This is total bullsh*t and hope everyone in Asheville reads this. People can’t make their own bills monthly, but these people could and do care less about it.

City Council can’t find a way to take care of the homeless people, and then other councils want a raise for their accomplishments. Wow. Where in their far-reaching dreams do they deserve it at all?

These people need replacing come voting time, and I don’t know by whom, but more honest people need to be voted in, period!

— James Wykle

Asheville