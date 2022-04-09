Letter: Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan fails us

Fourteen thousand!

Fourteen thousand! That’s how many people have formally objected to the Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan, which proposes to quadruple logging in the 1-million-acre national forest that surrounds Asheville.

In less than two months, more than 14,000 people have stepped up to save our forest from massive logging. The plan specifically targets old-growth forests, including the beloved Big Ivy forests and the scenic views from Craggy Gardens.

This plan also completely dismisses the important role that forests play in protecting our climate and clean drinking water. It also plans to build over 300 miles of new roads into some of the most rare ecosystems and biologically diverse forests.

It also allows logging along the Appalachian Trail, Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Art Loeb Trail, Benton Mackaye Trail, Bartram Trail and Trail of Tears National Historic Trail corridors.

Now more than ever, we need to be protecting our forests, especially our publicly owned national forests.

Their clean drinking water, recreation, scenery, climate, carbon storage and tourism benefits make their worth far more valuable than any board feet of timber.

This is an unprecedented and record-breaking number of objections. Fourteen thousand objections clearly signal that something is seriously wrong with this plan, which will last the next 30 years.

In addition, a coalition of 100 local businesses and organizations released a Forest Plan Report Card that gave this plan an F, and for good reason. This forest plan has failed us. The Forest Service needs to go back to the drawing board and write a plan that protects our forests — and the health of everyone who lives in these mountains.

— Emily Diznoff, M.D.

Barnardsville