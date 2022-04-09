Letter: Time to send Cawthorn home

Having spent the last week reading about the clusterf—  that is our congressman, Madison Cawthorn, I’m compelled to speak out.

It’s not bad enough that he has no respect for the laws of our state by getting busted for driving on a revoked license; or that he called the leader of Ukraine a thug during a Russian invasion; or that he’s an embarrassment to the Republican Party mainstream who evidently have decided that he’s only there in D.C. for himself with no knowledge or interest in actually working as a congressman for us in WNC.

I’m a disabled military retiree with over 23 years of combined service in the Marines and Coast Guard, and his actions of cleaning his pistol during a hearing about veterans’ health is disgusting.

It’s been quite a week for the little yahoo who is supposed to be there to work on the issues of his constituents. With the primaries looming in the near future, I hope that all of us have had enough of his self-serving actions and will join me in saying, “Not on my watch” and vote the bum out and back to obscurity.

Regretfully submitted,

— Brad West
Marshall

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Cawthorn’s office for a response but did not receive a reply.

