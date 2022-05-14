Letter: Please don’t vote

Please don’t vote. At least, please don’t vote unless you know the policies of the candidate you’re voting for. As the primary season ends and candidates are selected, I hear from the usual suspects that everyone should get out and vote. Calls that will only grow louder when November comes and the normal Red vs. Blue battle happens once again.

However, voting isn’t helpful if you don’t know what you’re voting for; in fact, it can be quite harmful. Both of our major parties are big-tent groups with a wide variety of policy opinions, with the Democratic Party containing folks ranging from market liberals in the mold of Clinton to ardent socialists like Bernie and AOC.

Please, if you do vote in this primary and midterm, research the candidates and pick the ones whose policies match your own values, not the ones who are marketed as the most fervent members of team Blue or Red. Whatever your values are, vote for the people who represent you. If you don’t know who best represents you, don’t vote.

Asheville needs better representation that represents the values of the people living here, and as long as people vote party over policy, there won’t be a government here that actually feels responsible to the demands of the people rather than the party.

— Jeremiah Blake

Asheville