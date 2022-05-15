After reviewing the voting records of incumbents, questionnaire responses and interviews, the Sierra Club has endorsed the following candidates for the May primary: Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate; Jasmine Beach-Ferrara for U.S. House; Julie Mayfield for N.C. Senate District 49; Al Whitesides for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1; Esther Manheimer for Asheville mayor; and Maggie Ullman Berthiaume, Antanette Mosley and Sheneika Smith for Asheville City Council.
These candidates have a proven record of support for addressing climate change and protecting our environment.
— Ken Brame WNC Sierra Club Political Chair Leicester
One thought on “Letter: Sierra Club offers endorsements”
Many environmentally minded folks disagree with the Sierra Club on this one. Katie Dean is a better choice for U.S. Congress as she’s committed to the environment and has no past conflicting voting record to haunt her. Kim Roney has dedicated a great deal of time and energy to Urban Forestry/public safety and multi-modal transportation and is known for using bicycles and public transit to get around town and actually listening to *all* groups who live in our city. So…if you truly care about the environment and want to support some independent voices who are not tethered to large corporate interests: Kim Roney for Mayor. Katie Dean for Congress.
And Will Hornaday (City Council) is far more preservation-minded than Mosley, who only seems to care about building a track in the neighborhood where she grew up.