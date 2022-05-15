Letter: Sierra Club favors establishment candidates

I, along with many others, find the WNC Sierra Club endorsements misleading. Their endorsements do not uphold their mission statement and are biased toward the establishment candidates of the local Democratic Party.

This has been especially evident in the Asheville City Council and mayoral races, with the exception being the 2020 election for City Council, where due to rising criticism of their endorsement process, they endorsed all the candidates. With their endorsements, they typically preclude unaffiliated and grassroots candidates, who often more closely align with the Sierra Club mission statement, and throw their support to the party favorites instead.

Then they proceed to misinform WNC voters by staging volunteers at virtually all precinct and voting stations handing out flyers with their recommendations, trying to convince voters that these endorsements best represent their mission of protecting the planet. Unfortunately, many unaware voters who strongly support the mission of the Sierra Club make their choices based on these endorsements, making it extremely challenging to be elected as an independent and/or grassroots candidate.

I am not suggesting that none of the endorsed candidates are worthy of a Sierra Club endorsement. I am questioning the validity of the WNC Sierra Club endorsements when they continue to endorse the establishment candidates, while ignoring other candidates with equal or greater qualifications.

I would suggest that WNC voters who hold “protecting the environment” as a core belief and are looking to elect candidates who share that belief to look beyond the politicized endorsements of the Sierra Club and to closely evaluate all candidates and what they stand for. I would also suggest that folks who have routinely volunteered to work in these precincts based on the Sierra Club’s mission reexamine this commitment and find other ways to pursue the vital need for environmental justice.

— Brian Haynes

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted the WNC Sierra Club with a summary of the letter writer’s points and received the following response from Political Chair Ken Brame: “We are fortunate to have a number of good candidates running for office in Asheville and Buncombe County. The Sierra Club supports the right of every voter to support the candidates of their choice. The Sierra Club does place a high value on supporting candidates with a proven track record of accomplishments and a voting and leadership record that shows their commitment to protecting our environment. Even if some might consider these incumbents to be establishment candidates, we are proud of our support for those with proven accomplishments.”