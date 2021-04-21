Letter: Powerful women of Asheville

Posted on by Letters
Steven Hawkins

The city of Asheville has elected and put into office women of considerable rank and influence in their city’s history. There are three women who have came into power in the city government and who have made the city of Asheville a better place.

Tammy Hooper served as Asheville police chief from 2015-2019. Hooper resigned on Jan. 2, 2019, after she came under criticism for handling a case where an Asheville police officer choked and shocked an unarmed Black Asheville pedestrian with a stun gun. She … then headed the Unit One Consulting firm agency in Asheville.

Terry Bellamy served as mayor of Asheville from 2005-2013. In the year 2005, she became the youngest mayor in the history of North Carolina at age 33. She is a native resident of Asheville and since her mayoral tenure said she wanted to run for the U.S. House a second time.

The current mayor of Asheville is Esther Manheimer. She is a native of Denmark, born there to American parents. During the September 2020 protests in the city, she called for protesters to remain peaceful and for threats against police and city leaders to stop.

The women of Asheville have made remarkable achievements in their city’s history. They have been great Buncombe County teachers, policemen, judges and businesswomen. The women of Asheville will continue to make Asheville a better place.

— Steven Hawkins
Greenville, S.C.

Editor’s note: Hawkins reports that previous letters to the editor he’s written have been collected in the book Letters from South Carolina.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Powerful women of Asheville

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.