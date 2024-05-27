Letter: Preserving WNC environment requires action

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

On May 7, more than two dozen Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from across North Carolina met with legislators from both parties in the North Carolina legislature to discuss commonsense solutions for climate change.

Those discussions centered on legislation to increase leasing of solar panels, market studies to determine how low-cost renewable electricity can be delivered to North Carolina ratepayers and the protection of wetlands. Each of these areas is important in the fight to reduce the effects of carbon dioxide pollution from burning petroleum fuels. That is the principal cause of climate change. We need to wean ourselves away from them to preserve a livable world.

CCL is a national nonpartisan grassroots volunteer organization that works to build the political will with elected officials in Congress and state governments around the country for effective, bipartisan, market-based climate solutions. Everyone can help with the effort. Most citizens are aware climate change is occurring and want to see action to stop it.

It is election season. Take a moment to contact your representatives in Raleigh. Let them know you want effective action to stop climate change. Call Rep. Chuck Edwards in Washington, D.C., and tell him to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 5744). That legislation would tax oil and gas producers, give all citizens a monthly cash back from the tax revenue, create jobs and stimulate the development and deployment of climate-friendly energy technology. It would create the economic incentives to enable a rapid reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

Preserving the Western North Carolina environment we cherish requires action. Everyone can help.

— Bill Marshall
Candler

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Preserving WNC environment requires action

  1. Voirdire

    “Call Rep. Chuck Edwards in Washington, D.C., and tell him to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 5744).” …as MAGA as they get Chuck Edwards isn’t going to be supporting any legislation, EVER. that ” would tax oil and gas producers, give all citizens a monthly cash back from the tax revenue, create jobs and stimulate the development and deployment of climate-friendly energy technology. It would create the economic incentives to enable a rapid reduction in the use of fossil fuels.” And ahem, “..give all citizens a monthly cash back from tax revenue” …WHAT??? We’re talking about here in the United States, right? You sure you’ve got this all of this correct? ..lol.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.