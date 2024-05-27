Letter: Preserving WNC environment requires action

On May 7, more than two dozen Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from across North Carolina met with legislators from both parties in the North Carolina legislature to discuss commonsense solutions for climate change.

Those discussions centered on legislation to increase leasing of solar panels, market studies to determine how low-cost renewable electricity can be delivered to North Carolina ratepayers and the protection of wetlands. Each of these areas is important in the fight to reduce the effects of carbon dioxide pollution from burning petroleum fuels. That is the principal cause of climate change. We need to wean ourselves away from them to preserve a livable world.

CCL is a national nonpartisan grassroots volunteer organization that works to build the political will with elected officials in Congress and state governments around the country for effective, bipartisan, market-based climate solutions. Everyone can help with the effort. Most citizens are aware climate change is occurring and want to see action to stop it.

It is election season. Take a moment to contact your representatives in Raleigh. Let them know you want effective action to stop climate change. Call Rep. Chuck Edwards in Washington, D.C., and tell him to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 5744). That legislation would tax oil and gas producers, give all citizens a monthly cash back from the tax revenue, create jobs and stimulate the development and deployment of climate-friendly energy technology. It would create the economic incentives to enable a rapid reduction in the use of fossil fuels.

Preserving the Western North Carolina environment we cherish requires action. Everyone can help.

— Bill Marshall

Candler