Letter: Price will improve government, not destroy it

Posted on by Letters
Write to Mountain Xpress
Be the wave of change. Support the District 11 Phillip Price campaign and vote for Price for Congress on Nov. 6. Western North Carolina needs someone who will improve government, not destroy it.

Let’s not forget who wants to take health care away from more than 100,000 people in WNC — Mark Meadows. Let’s not forget who has a zero percent rating with the League of Conservation Voters when it comes to clean air and water — Mark Meadows. Let’s not forget who cost WNC millions of dollars by shutting down the government in 2013 — Mark Meadows. Let’s not forget who opposes federal grants for education reform and undermines public schools by supporting vouchers — Mark Meadows.

If you care about WNC, support and vote for Phillip Price. He supports health care coverage for all, protecting the environment and public schools. Be the wave of change. Go to price4wnc.org

— Kathy Kyle
Hendersonville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Meadows’ office, but a spokesman declined to offer a response. Also, Kyle reports that she is volunteering with Price’s campaign.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Price will improve government, not destroy it

  1. boatrocker

    But that might demonstrate basic human empathy for others and caring about
    future generations which seems to have recently (ahem) fallen out of favor
    with a hijacked GOP.

    Pardon me WNC GOPers/libertarians (aka closet GOPers who smoke pot), but I could have sworn that the word conservative at its core had the word “conserve” or did they paint over that on the side of the barn? Sommmmme animals are more equal than others I suppose.
    @#$% nobody on this comments board is going to get that reference.

