Letter: Print and radio can let your voice be heard

Posted on by Letters
Steven Hawkins

As a freelance writer for some of the largest newspapers in South Carolina and Western North Carolina, I have published dozens of letters to the editor and talked about my views as a caller to local radio stations that are heard all over the Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina airways, such as Word 106.3 FM and 94.5 FM The Answer. And I have also had the opportunity to put on the air around 20 birthday shoutouts about my family members, the Hawkins family from Greenville, S.C.

And I arranged to put these 20 birthday announcements on the air on Fox Carolina and five radio stations. These five radio stations are heard all through Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina frequencies. Those local radio stations include 107.3 Jamz, B93.7 FM, Hot 98.1, Earth FM 103.3 and 93.3 FM The Planet. Fox Carolina around two years ago put on a television special birthday shoutout for my deceased brother Richard Hawkins Sr., who died Christmas Eve 2019. It was remarkable to have my voice heard in this extraordinary way. And to spotlight my beautiful, dear, loving family members who have encouraged me to be the person I am today.

The printed page and radio are both wonderful avenues to get your voice to be heard. Letters to the editor are a great outlet to influence public discourse and dialogue, and being a caller to radio stations adds your voice to that dialogue in a public way. Both of these media outlets influence public opinion, and these two media outlets both are avenues to add something positive to the conversation.

— Steven Hawkins
Greenville, S.C.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.