Letter: Thanks to doctors for keeping WNC healthy

In observance of National Doctors’ Day on March 30, the Western Carolina Medical Society would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank the physicians across Western North Carolina for their strong commitment to the health and well-being of our neighbors. We acknowledge their commitment to exceptional medical care, their focus on patient advocacy and their dedication to patients and communities, particularly during the challenges of the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors’ Day is our small way of saying thank you for keeping our community healthy. We are privileged to have some of the most skilled and dedicated physicians in the country here in WNC. Physicians play many roles in our community, including as neighbors, civic leaders, volunteers and champions for health. Our region is healthier and better because of their daily doses of impact.
We are particularly grateful for physician support of Project Access. More than 700 area physicians donate their time and talent to care for low-income, uninsured patients, working to address inequities in health care.
This March 30, let us all celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication of all our physicians.
For more information about WCMS or Doctors’ Day, visit www.mywcms.org or contact Niki Duff at niki@mywcms.org or 828-274-2267, ext. 1313.
— Elisa Quarles,
CEO
William McLean,
Chair, Board of Directors
Western Carolina Medical Society
Asheville
