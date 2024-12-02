Letter: Public housing residents get no relief

Posted on by Letters
THE MORE THINGS CHANGE: Letter writer John Penley recalls growing up in West Asheville, where he “learned something about segregation, unequal treatment on city services and racism.” Photo by Penley

When I was growing up in West Asheville, my parents, who were both working for the Asheville City Schools, hired an African American single mother, Izola Branch, to work in our home and take care of us kids when we got home from Aycock elementary school. When my mother got home, she would drive Ms. Branch to her home at Hillcrest Apartments. I liked to go with them and learned something about segregation, unequal treatment on city services and racism. And back then, not many white people went to the “projects” often like we did.

I have seen and taken note of the same elements of discrimination over many years. Recent letters and news reports have shown clearly that for relief after the flooding, public housing residents in Asheville have more problems and got dumped on, evicted and neglected by the city again.

I contacted Mayor Esther Manheimer early on and asked her to visit public housing projects and meet and talk with the residents. I am still waiting, even though she replied by email and thanked me for the suggestion. Now I read that the director of the Asheville Housing Authority has been fired.

Mayor Manheimer, visit the public housing projects and demand that the state legislature stop evictions now.

— John Penley
Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.