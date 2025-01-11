Letter: Quarter-century brings gratitude and sadness

As we look to the quarter-century, we have a lot to be grateful for and a lot to be sad about.

I am grateful to see the amount of electric vehicles on the road. We have come a long way in the years since EVs first hit our roads. We saw a reduction in emissions, but we have a long way to go.

I am sad to see the destruction from Helene, the great loss of life and property that came to a place where we thought we were safe. But I was happy to see the counties and everyone in them pull together as we rise out of this devastation. I am grateful to all the people, from local to all over the nation, who are coming to our rescue.

I was very sad to see the election of a group of oligarchs to run the nation. However, I am grateful to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the endless work they have done to bring us out of the throes of COVID-19 (perhaps some forget) and to give us a thriving nation. I am grateful to Gov. Roy Cooper and all under him who worked to push us forward despite the obstacles.

The coming years will be tough, so it is up to us “libs” (I write this with a smile) to be points of light through this dark time.

To paraphrase and adapt a speech from a famous politician, for the love of goodness: “We’ll fight in the valleys and the peaks. We’ll fight in the creeks and in the coves; we’ll fight in the Piedmont and in the ocean. We’ll never surrender!”

— Rudy Beharrysingh

Asheville