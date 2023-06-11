Letter: Question the priorities of APD and DA’s office

We’ve all read about the shortage of officers in the Asheville Police Department.

However, four police cars arrived at a legal downtown-bridge banner action by four elders (in their 70s) on April 13. Two officers remained and approached each elder for their name and some personal information.

Juxtapose this with: An armed robber attacked a couple leaving a downtown restaurant on April 11, two days before the bridge action [avl.mx/cqp].

There is much media coverage, and concern regarding downtown crime. So why dispatch four APD vehicles to an elderly event?

Turnover results in a staff shortage in the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

However, how many scarce resources are being used to prosecute the Aston Park defendants? (Sixteen people were arrested Christmas week 2021 for bringing food and supplies to the homeless encamped in a city park after hours, charged with felony littering.)

Key evidence was possibly mishandled by an APD officer who also, during testimony, discussed evidence not provided to the defense during discovery [avl.mx/cqq]. (Please read this article in its entirety to see that the defendants may have had plans to clean the park after giving food to the homeless. It seems this was not disclosed in earlier media reports.)

Juxtapose this with: The DA’s office has a backlog of 40 murder cases [avl.mx/cqr].

Priorities? The purpose of this letter is not to motivate support for or attack against either situation and/or those involved but to motivate city/county residents to question the priorities of the APD and the DA in these times of staff shortages and increased serious crime, along with the dire situation of homelessness in Asheville.

— Cynthia Heil
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted APD and the DA’s office for a response to the writer’s points. We received the following response from APD spokesperson Samantha Booth: “Officers did respond to the Montford Avenue bridge over Interstate 240 to investigate a report of a group of people with signs blocking pedestrian traffic. Historically, this has been a location where banners have been illegally hung off the bridge. Four officers who were in the nearby area due to the city of Asheville’s 60-day downtown initiative responded to assist in case there was a large group. However, only one of those officers made contact with the group. The officer making contact introduced herself to the group and explained why officers were responding and warned the group about blocking pedestrian traffic (city ordinance 16-2). In addition, the officer reminded the group that it is illegal to hang signs on the bridge. Not only is it a violation of city ordinance Sec. 11-1 (Advertisements — Posting on public or semipublic property), it is a dangerous distraction for drivers commuting through an already congested area.”

Xpress also received the following response from District Attorney Todd Williams: “It’s true that the reduction in court operations during the pandemic resulted in case backlogs statewide across all pending criminal case types due to social distancing and other precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. That said, it remains the duty of the district attorney’s office to seek justice in each case, and it is incorrect to assume that a general amnesty or immunity should be extended in criminal matters occurring during the pandemic or during a period of case-processing backlog due to the pandemic. Our duty as prosecutors is unchanged. The DA’s office is fully staffed in excess of the apportioned number of assistant district attorneys allotted to this office by the North Carolina State Legislature. A ruling from the court is expected and likely forthcoming this week in regard to evidentiary issues involving APD.”

