Letter: The problem with highway banners

While hanging a banner over a highway may seem trivial to some, the hazard created could be quite serious.

Imagine if the banner wasn’t securely affixed or was freed by high winds and dropped onto a moving car, obstructing the driver’s view. Imagine if this happened during rush-hour traffic.

Those responsible for hanging that banner could face some very serious charges. No one wants that. There are better and safer ways to communicate a message.

— David J. Zack

Chief of Police

City of Asheville Police Department