Letter: Redirect tourism spending toward other needs

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “‘Invest Back Into Our Community’: Local Leaders Call for TDA to Reduce Its Tourism Marketing Budget,” Nov. 22, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]

Redirect Tourism Development Authority money to help with housing affordability; to offer deeply affordable child care; improve public transportation; and increase wages of workers in the tourist service industries. Oh, and some funding crumbs to the artists who are one of our primary attractions.

The TDA could sponsor (pay for) events like Caveats for Collectors (of art), hiking/biking for novice enthusiasts, mountain music, etc., which focus on “what we do well” and could feature and hire folks in these areas to be speakers or hosts and so promote our locals individually.

I don’t think it is fair to spend TDA money on lavish travel or dinners to attract tourists.

Glad to see Sen. Julie Mayfield and others are talking about and supporting the idea of our locals and infrastructures being beneficiaries.

— Carol Anders
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

3 thoughts on “Letter: Redirect tourism spending toward other needs

  1. James

    I hope that there is a way to redirect some of these funds in the future, I really do. But ..

    We don’t get to say how much TDA money is spent on expanding tourism. The state legislature determines that.

    Judging from the litany of letters reiterating this same theme, replete with actual numerical suggestions, I’m guessing that this is either a concerted grassroots effort or that MX asked for input on other uses for this funding that I missed.

    • MV

      It’s probably collective frustration boiling over. Actual tax paying residents realizing that we’re squandering great wads of cash that could help fund many needs, which would lessen the need to go begging from state and federal resources. But our lame GOP legislators would rather create a welfare state and then blame failure on others.

  2. Westworldemployee7

    Those are some great ideas … especially the daycare suggestion. I’ve met a lot of single moms that are forced to stay home due to unaffordable daycare.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.