Letter: Redirect tourism spending toward other needs

[Regarding “‘Invest Back Into Our Community’: Local Leaders Call for TDA to Reduce Its Tourism Marketing Budget,” Nov. 22, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]

Redirect Tourism Development Authority money to help with housing affordability; to offer deeply affordable child care; improve public transportation; and increase wages of workers in the tourist service industries. Oh, and some funding crumbs to the artists who are one of our primary attractions.

The TDA could sponsor (pay for) events like Caveats for Collectors (of art), hiking/biking for novice enthusiasts, mountain music, etc., which focus on “what we do well” and could feature and hire folks in these areas to be speakers or hosts and so promote our locals individually.

I don’t think it is fair to spend TDA money on lavish travel or dinners to attract tourists.

Glad to see Sen. Julie Mayfield and others are talking about and supporting the idea of our locals and infrastructures being beneficiaries.

— Carol Anders

Asheville