Letter: Trains, plazas and resilience

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “‘Invest Back Into Our Community’: Local Leaders Call for TDA to Reduce Its Tourism Marketing Budget,” Nov. 22, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]

I say we reallocate (don’t cut!) Tourism Development Authority funds to support local needs, especially those related to tourism. If we plan well, we can achieve multiple important goals. For starters, we don’t need more parking or to attract more car usage in Asheville, though perhaps there could be more “Park & Ride” locations outside the city. I believe we need to follow the example of other cities that have responded very practically to their growth and traffic issues by making it unnecessary to have a car — for both tourists and some locals.

That means good public transportation. It would be great to have a train system around Asheville — to and from the Asheville, Charlotte and Greenville airports going to destinations in and around Asheville — including some of the small towns nearby. I would include depots in Hendersonville, Lake Lure, Black Mountain, Candler, Canton, Waynesville, Silva, Franklin, Brevard, Cherokee, Maggie Valley, Hot Springs, Weaverville, etc., and numerous stops along the way, including “Park & Ride” locations.

A layout of trains could be augmented with vans or small buses around local areas, and with paths for bikes or scooters that people could rent (especially right downtown). Various new entrepreneurial businesses could spring up, such as retail stores and child care centers along the train and van routes. Such a system of public transportation would serve locals, including downtown employees and those in the tourism industry, as well as attract more tourists. It would make it easy to get here and back from airports, to support our economy and to enjoy our beautiful mountains. It also would go a long way to support clean air!

With a good system of public transportation, we can focus TDA and other funds on providing a more “walkable,” people-oriented design that again would serve both locals and tourists. I’ve long envisioned the entire area around Prichard Park connecting with Pack Square Park as one large plaza. Specifically, it would be closing the roads around Prichard Park (College and Haywood streets down to the civic center) and closing Patton Avenue going up to Pack Square, possibly leaving Biltmore Avenue open to traffic, but have a large, safe area for people to cross Biltmore.

I imagine this area being like a beautiful European plaza, bustling with both locals and tourists who travel easily and safely around to various businesses and lively destination points. And those could include the Whitewater Wave in the French Broad River at Riverside Park planned to open next year or a new pickleball court along the South Slope and numerous other fun things in and around Asheville.

While implementing these ideas would be expensive at the outset, I believe that building the train system would generate tremendous funds immediately, especially those from area airports. And this could help fund the rest and much more. In the long run, I believe we would save money and more directly create a beautiful, abundant and resilient future for tourists and locals alike.

— Gaya Erlandson
Candler

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Trains, plazas and resilience

  1. James

    Those are lovely ideas. Pretty lofty though.

    We don’t get to say how much TDA money is spent on expanding tourism. The state legislature determines that.

  2. Voirdire

    And where is the enormous amounts of money going to come from to build the required infrastructure? The federal government is in chaos and nearing -in the not so distant future- financial downgrades on an once unimaginable scale. But yes, lovely ideas. sigh.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.