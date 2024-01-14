Letter: Reelect Wells, a proven leader

As a native of Weaverville, I am excited that northern Buncombe County has an opportunity to reelect a proven leader in 2024. Terri Wells is running for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in District 2, which now includes Leicester, Candler, Swannanoa and all of north Buncombe, including Weaverville and parts of Woodfin.

Like many of us, Terri has deep roots in the area; she is a former teacher and ninth-generation farmer who cares deeply about our home. She advocates for environmental stewardship, public education and rural broadband. Please visit [avl.mx/d98] for more information and join me in voting to reelect Terri!

— Ellen J. Perry

Weaverville