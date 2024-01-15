Letter: Enforce noise ordinance for loud vehicles

It would be wonderful if the Asheville Police Department could start enforcing the new noise ordinance by stopping loud vehicles in Asheville. I read that only one vehicle has been cited for excessive noise.

If you agree, please email the City Council, city manager, APD and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office and get them to collaborate and end this annoying practice. The speed limit in Asheville’s business district is 20 mph, and there’s no need for excessive vehicle noise.

Let’s make Asheville a better place for all. Thanks.

— Mark Thompson

Asheville