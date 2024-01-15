Letter: Why this independent is voting for Wells

I am an independent; I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats. And this time, I am voting for Terri Wells to be commissioner for District 2. Terri is a consensus builder. She brings voters from all sides of the aisle together. In this era of deep distrust and division, this is what we need.

Under her leadership on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, we made great strides in high-speed internet expansion, conserving our natural resources and family farms, and getting funding increases for our public schools, the largest in more than a decade. These are all areas that benefit everyone in Buncombe County, no matter their political affiliation.

Terry is a kind, dedicated and warmhearted person. Her primary concern is the improvement of the quality of life for everyone in District 2. That is why I am voting for her. And I hope you will vote for Terri as well.

— John Johnson

Leicester