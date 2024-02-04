Letter: Reframe thinking around student outcomes

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

A huge thank-you to Mountain Xpress for sharing Read to Succeed’s mission and work with our community [“Zeroing In: Read To Succeed Strives to Close Asheville’s Racial Opportunity Gap,” Jan 17]. We appreciate Greg Parlier’s thoughtful questions and how he published direct quotes from our answers.

We hope with continued discussion around how our community can support young readers, we can also reframe the deficit-based language that led the article.

We recommend our community rethink placing the onus on children, as this lead sentence conveys: “In Asheville, Black students have lagged behind their white counterparts in literacy for decades, according to test scores over time,” and instead acknowledge the systems at work that push children to the margins.

Perhaps, “In Asheville, traditional education systems have failed to support Black children in reaching grade-level reading proficiency, according to test scores over time.”

— Jessica McLean and Ashley Allen
Co-executive directors, Read to Succeed
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.