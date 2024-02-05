Letter: Rep. Edwards fails to represent us 

In his most recent email newsletter, Rep. Chuck Edwards completely misses the mark. He continues to show us that he is not interested in supporting the needs and the values of the citizens of Western North Carolina.

While he stonewalls the passage of bipartisan immigration reform as a member of the MAGA caucus in the House of Representatives, he rails about the illegal border crossings that this legislation is meant to address.

He touts his support for “pregnant mothers,” even though he has a track record of opposing measures improving health care, education and nutrition of the living children and mothers in our region.

Edwards, while relying on skewed, outdated statistics, ignores the vast positive results of the Biden administration in overcoming the COVID pandemic, creating millions of good-paying jobs, bringing high-speed internet to hundreds of communities, improving the economy and expanding access to health care.

For our representation in Congress, in Raleigh and in local government, the working families of WNC can do better. By electing Democrats at all levels, these leaders will continue to restore our rights, provide the services we need, sustain our families’ well-being and expand opportunities for all of us to live better lives.

Vote your values in 2024! Vote all the way down the ballot in the upcoming primary and in the November general election. Vote for your family and our shared future.

— Frank L. Fox

Asheville