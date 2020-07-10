Letter: Repurpose the Vance Monument

Regarding the Vance Monument, I don’t care how great a governor Zebulon Vance was. He was just on the wrong side of history when it came to slavery. The stone monument that was erected in his name is a very powerful representation on its own, so I believe the city and county ought to embrace the obelisk and repurpose it for a monument that stands for freedom and rights for every citizen who breathes the air of this nation.
We should never forget the nasty history this country has gone through, but perhaps the monument can be a representation of what this country can strive to be when it includes everyone. And where the Vance logo is now should be placed a plaque to say as much.
— David Tomlin Asheville
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
7 thoughts on “Letter: Repurpose the Vance Monument”
As a woman, I am fed up with the constant barrage of phallic objects intended to honor and admire the male form. Men in general have been an overwhelming cancer on this planet and society. Let’s get women and people of color involved in this decision. I would encourage a small community garden or a shelter for the homeless. Let’s do something practical with the space.
I’m gonna tell your Dad, Lou.
“Let’s get women and people of color involved in this decision”
Even the carcinogenic ones?
Sure B, why not. They can’t possibly do any more damage than the old conservative men trying their best to hang on by a thread.
Anyway, good luck with the misterogyny.
The Energy Loop serves as the vaginal contrast to the Vance phallic object. Where have you been?
Shirley you know the Loop was moved out of the park years ago, across the street to the boring, powerless part of downtown. Oppressor.
Shrouding the monument to appease protestors is an act of political cowardice.
But hey, with all of the graffiti, and businesses closed by the protests and the pandemic, downtown Asheville is ugly enough already, what is one more wart?