Letter: Repurpose the Vance Monument

Regarding the Vance Monument, I don’t care how great a governor Zebulon Vance was. He was just on the wrong side of history when it came to slavery. The stone monument that was erected in his name is a very powerful representation on its own, so I believe the city and county ought to embrace the obelisk and repurpose it for a monument that stands for freedom and rights for every citizen who breathes the air of this nation.

We should never forget the nasty history this country has gone through, but perhaps the monument can be a representation of what this country can strive to be when it includes everyone. And where the Vance logo is now should be placed a plaque to say as much.

— David Tomlin

Asheville