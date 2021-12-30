Letter: Rules should not restrict light use

[Regarding “Let It Shine (Less): WNC Wrestles With Light Pollution,” Nov. 24, Xpress:] I think we have way too many rules already.
I can’t imagine putting a rule on a person’s private property restricting light usage.
I do like looking at the stars, but I also like to have light to take my trash out to the garbage can, and there are many other reasons for needing light outside at night. I happen to garden a lot at night; others have other reasons.
To make a rule to not have light, or lesser amount of light to just a dim light, will only be useful for a few folks. I think most of us are adult enough to make our own decisions on how much light we require on our property, without being told how much light we can use on our own property.
— V. Grant
Fletcher
