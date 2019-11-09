Letter: Scam reinforces beliefs about banks

I was very pleased for the woman who got her $95,000 back from the scam with her house purchase [see avl.mx/6mw]. What I would like to know is: How did SunTrust “miraculously” find this money when first just blowing the woman off and saying, “It’s gone.” Did they even look? Apparently not, because when they did, they found it.
Kudos to the person who actually did look and fire the jerk who didn’t care enough to do the same sooner. This just reinforces the belief that banks only care about themselves and public image as reported in the media.
— Stephen Schulte
Asheville
Editor’s note: Xpress contacted SunTrust with the letter writer’s points and received the following response from Hugh Suhr of the bank’s corporate communications department: “An incident such as this highlights the broader industry issue of fraudulent wire instructions and underscores the importance of confirming wire instructions that are received. Wire transfers are more complicated transactions to reverse for various reasons, so it’s important to report the fraud quickly. As always, we are committed to working with clients and nonclients in these situations, and are pleased when we are able to help resolve such an issue.”
