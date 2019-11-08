Letter: Preventing bears from snacking on your trash

[In response to “Surely We Can Find Better Trash Solutions,” Oct. 9, Xpress:] Come on, all you North Ashevilleans — keep your unadorned trash bins. Put them out within an hour or two of the expected pickup times and spray them inside and out with ammonia.

Having been a three-times-in-one-day victim of Maurice (our local curmudgeon bear) on a day when Asheville city forgot our collection entirely, I can attest that this effort will likely spare you from bear snacktime. I do admit, however, that pickup time is not always as expected.

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville