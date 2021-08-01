Letter: Seeking justice and connection around food

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

My name is Zella, and I’m a recent graduate of the Warren Wilson social work program, a former Sonic employee and a first-generation college student. After graduation, I will move on to a higher-paying job after spending six months working in fast food during a global pandemic. For many of my friends, this is a long-term reality.

Sonic employees are, in my opinion, shamefully underpaid for their labor, like many other workers in the fast-food industry. Carhops at Sonic are paid a subminimum wage, but they don’t have the infrastructure to allow tips via card, despite cashless transactions being most common. To address these concerns, I created a petition on Coworker.org that reached over 8,000 signatures at time of writing.

My senior field placement was at Asheville Poverty Initiative, an economic justice nonprofit. We believe that learning to see each other as neighbors and friends will transform our community. The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way that we approach our mission. Rates of food insecurity have tripled since the pandemic. Instead of a cafe-style environment, we have shifted to a food distribution model to mitigate viral transmission.

Each week at API, we receive mountains of donations, ranging from pantry staples like milk, eggs and pasta to gourmet cheeses, fresh produce and desserts. This abundance changed my relationship with food and scarcity. I started bringing excess API food in to share with my co-workers at Sonic. Before long, there was a small section in the crew area with a bag full of food for employees. This small cultural shift was evidence that I was able to carry out API’s mission of abundance and expand its reach to new communities. The food brings people to the table, but the act of breaking bread with someone makes authentic connections.

— Zella Roberts
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to Sonic’s media representatives about the letter writer’s points but received no response.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.