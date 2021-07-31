Letter: Youths need education on interacting with police

I have several friends and clients who have served with the Asheville Police Department over the years and am so dismayed at the way our government and some people are treating these men and women who face potential danger every day, whether they are on shift or not.

The police already know how to do their jobs. They do not need any critical race theory or race training. That is a complete crock. I am disgusted by what our once-fine city is doing to the morale of our police by caving to the few most vocal complainers among us.

What needs to happen is education of the citizenry, especially our young people. They are obviously not learning what they need to know about interacting with the police at home, so we need bring it into our schools. Kids need to learn that the police are not their enemy unless they are doing something illegal. They need to learn at a young age that when a police officer tells them to do something or to stop doing something, they need to listen and not attempt anything other than to follow the order or request.

Fighting or running from the police never ends well. People forget the danger that our officers face, and they do not think about how scary it can be to walk up to a car during a traffic stop these days. We need to recognize that they are just people, too, and that they do not want a fight. They want to work their shift and go home to their families, too.

— Laura McCue

Asheville business owner

Arden