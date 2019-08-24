Letter: Sharing progressive views at town halls

Given that Asheville is a blue wavelet in a red congressional sea (N.C. Districts Nos. 10 and 11), I’m surprised Rep. Patrick McHenry still holds town hall meetings in Asheville, as reported in Mountain Xpress: “McHenry, Buncombe Residents Clash at Riceville Town Hall” [Aug.7]. At least McHenry shows up, compared to Rep. Mark Meadows, largely MIA on the homefront.

I still believe town hall meetings provide rare “face to face” encounters with one’s congressman; however wide that divide may be, you can personally express your views.

I go and speak at McHenry town hall meetings in outlier counties and cities — from Shelby to Hickory — to get a “feel” for the district and to express a progressive opinion, especially on Medicare for All (M4A) — a voice in the “wilderness”?

In Hickory, I reminded the audience (100-plus) that traditional Medicare, a beloved government program, was 54 years old on July 30, signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965. At that time, Medicare was deemed “socialism” by the AMA and the health care industry.

McHenry will never support M4A, but I’d like to believe a few in the audience were listening. The point is to share information wherever possible.

— Roger Turner

Asheville