Letter: Silence on Gaza request bodes ill for democracy

Our City Council members have a lot on their plates. They are people with busy lives and spend a great deal of time setting directions for the city and grappling with the challenges facing our community. That is no small task. With appreciation for the magnitude of their positions, I submit the following.
Via email, I submitted a resolution calling for an immediate and durable cease-fire in Gaza, with a list of local supporters/endorsers. I was asking Council to consider putting it on a meeting agenda to discuss and vote on. I received a response from only one Council member. So, I resubmitted it. Again I heard back from only one Council member, who told me it could not be introduced on the agenda due to lack of sufficient support.
Thus, I decided to present it a third time in person during the public comment period of the Feb. 13 City Council meeting. Also in attendance were younger city residents, many of whom have been directly affected by the current conflict. The reading of the resolution was followed by individual supporters speaking to a different aspect of the situation and how it connects to local history, events and decisions made here at home. The resolution had the support of over 1,500 people at that time, and as of this writing, it has over 1,800 supporters on a change.org petition.
I waited for a few days after the meeting to see if any response might be forthcoming. I gleaned that the silence of the individual Council members is tantamount to a rejection.
Of course, I am disappointed that our Council will not support the cease-fire resolution. The horrific events in Gaza are affecting many local residents of various ethnicities and religious affiliations. But, apart from their silence, I am concerned about how the majority of the members of the present Council did not even take a moment to acknowledge receipt of my communication.
Hours upon hours of work were put into researching, crafting, gaining supporters and presenting that resolution. For our city leaders to remain unresponsive when asked for a third time to consider the resolution does not bode well for democratic governance or for public participation in it.
— Anne Craig
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter: Silence on Gaza request bodes ill for democracy”
Foreign policy issues and pronouncements are not within the purview or expertise of our local City Council.
Would a ceasefire apply to both sides? Hamas has made it absolutely clear that it will settle for NOTHING less other than the complete destruction and elimination of Israel and has broken previous ceasefires by sending missiles into Israel (and, in the process targeting civilians.) It also targeted civilians on October 6, gang raping women for hours (many of them kibbutz peace activists who spent time seeing that Gazans got medical care) before brutally killing them and mutilating their bodies and even posting some of the atrocities and crimes against humanity on “social” media, because slowly torturing Jewish people is, in their view, worth bragging about.
So, should a ceasefire be put in place what happens if Hamas strikes again? Will they be held accountable in any way, or is accountability only Israel? And what of Hamas’ atrocious human rights record in Gaza? Hamas wants not only the total elimination of Israel but to establish are rigid, fundamentalist theocracy where women are third class citizens and LBGTQ+ people are imprisoned (if not executed.) When I see photos of pro-Palestine (as opposed to pro-Palestinian) demonstrators wearing a keffiyeh, I can’t help but wonder why Hamas’s treatment of women and sexual minorities gets ignored. There is a reason so many LGBTQ+ Gazans go to great lengths to get INTO Israel.
Israel certainly and absolutely has a lot to answer for in regards to its treatment of Palestinians over the years and a two state solution is the only possible hope fora lasting peace. Unfortunately for that to happen Hams needs to be out of the picture. Likewise so does Netanyahu. Color me pro-Isreal and anti-Netanyahu, as well as pro-Palestine and anti-Hamas.
And none of this gets into the spot on comment from the previous poster. This is not an issue that is in the purview of Asheville City Council. I will add to that the fact that no matter how much time council spends discussing the issue, no matter if any vote is unanimous it will have absolutely ZERO effect on bringing about a ceasefire, rendering such an action quixotic at best.
I suspect council members know that, and given that they no doubt get hundreds and e-mails and letters every week and likely do not have a large personal staff to attend to them have to do a little triage and answers those communications that DO fall under their purview and on which they can actually accomplish something.