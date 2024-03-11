Letter: Ripple effects of BCS book ban

Reading here about the new Buncombe County Schools board book ban [“BCS Board Bans Book from All District High Schools,” Feb. 14, Xpress], I might run for the board instead of the Soil and Water Conservation District in opposition and also to represent childless residents against the parental “rights” dictatorship of sociobiological ideocracy, where parents suppress abortion and contraception ed in order to force their kids to squeeze out their grandkids for them, then bill the childless for vouchers. I think the Provincetown, Mass., school district has a childless majority; is it alone?

So far though, I haven’t found reference online to abortion or contraception in the banned book Tricks, which is more about sex work. I don’t have much experience with sex work even as a john, but my cousin, Melissa Ditmore, has a doctorate in sex work, a specialty of anthropology, so I might be able to consult her. Does the traditional dinner check count as sex work?

I also hope you track the physical copies and that they find their way to the adult libraries to be read by the voters, who now have a civic responsibility to do so.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester