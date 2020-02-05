Letter: Sloan offers vision, vigor and know-how

You will vote on county [Board of Commissioners] candidates in the primary this year, and Parker Sloan is a standout candidate in District 3. He has proven himself a visionary and vigorous policymaker in his time on the Buncombe County Planning Board. Parker sees what we all see — poorly planned development, increased traffic, underpaid schoolteachers, declining housing options — all in the context of the climate crisis.
Parker understands how to get things done. His land-use planning education and his solar energy business experience make him uniquely qualified to show up and do the things we all know need to be addressed. He is also the candidate with the best chance of beating the incumbent Republican tourism advocate, Joe Belcher.
I respect and trust Parker Sloan to do what’s right. He’s got my full confidence, and he’s got my vote. You can learn more about Parker at parkersloanforbuncombe.com.
— Gordon Smith
Asheville
