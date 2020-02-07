Letter: Wells is hardworking and informed

I moved to Buncombe County over 31 years ago, so I have seen many changes in this community. Change is inevitable, but I believe we are at an important crossroad where we need leadership who can speak to where we have been as well as the need to plan carefully for the future. I urge those in District 1 to consider ninth-generation Buncombe County leader Terri Wells for our next county commissioner. This new district includes northwestern Buncombe County — Sandy Mush, Leicester, Alexander, Jupiter, Weaverville, Woodfin and North Asheville.

Having worked with Terri on a variety of projects in our Sandy Mush community, I know that she is hardworking, decisive, informed and reflective. She has respect for the past that nurtured her while realizing the need to move forward in a way that does not leave any part of our community behind. Terri has devoted much of her life to education as a teacher, project director for Asheville City Schools Foundation and various volunteer projects, including access to technology and literacy support in our rural community. Terri was educated in Buncombe County schools.

While working with Terri on various projects with the Democratic Party and voter registration, I have always been impressed by her concern that all voices within the party as well as those outside of the party, Republican and independent, be considered in any discussion. This ability to work with a variety of points of view is needed in our current political climate.

Please take a moment to look at Terri’s website or attend an event to talk with her. Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Feb. 13. [See:] terriwellsforcommissioner.com.

— Peggy Baldwin

Sandy Mush