Letter: Try eating mor chikin on Merrimon

In the humor issue, the article “Chicken Sandwich Smackdown” [Jan. 1, Xpress] pitted the famed chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and Popeyes against each other. But the Xpress food editor, who wrote the article, doesn’t eat meat. Here’s an idea: Give the meat-eating food review task to one who eats meat.

She went to a drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A, and didn’t like that she had to eat her sandwich in her car with no fixin’s. Here’s another idea: Go to the Chick-fil-A on Merrimon, one of the busiest fast-food restaurants in town. Go on inside and read the menu. You can actually get that sandwich in a deluxe version with lettuce, tomato and some choice for cheese.

When you receive your speedy order from a friendly staffer, turn around and visit the condiment table, where you can choose from a variety of condiments, including mayonnaise. No one will ask your sexual preference at the door, nor do they care. All they do is chicken, and they do it very well. Keep a watch out the window and wonder at the speed of delivery for their dual drive-thru system. The sandwich may not change your mind over which is better, but I can guarantee you a much more satisfying experience.

— Kirk Martin

Burnsville