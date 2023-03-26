Letter: Solutions needed for downtown homeless situation

I visited Asheville for the first time last summer. It was wonderful! The only part I didn’t enjoy was the homeless situation downtown. I didn’t feel completely safe, and I wondered how the business owners felt about it. I am glad to see this is being addressed.

I moved here at the end of 2022, and I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing community. Every time I go downtown, though, I am still bothered by the homeless situation I see.

One of Asheville’s greatest assets is its tourism industry. I feel like if this situation isn’t seriously addressed, it will have a long-term negative effect on Asheville and its many businesses that rely on tourism. There must be a humane and practical way to clear this up quickly.

— Carrie Fuller

Arden

Editor’s note: This was one of a number of letters about downtown Asheville that came in after a recent Xpress newsletter highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.