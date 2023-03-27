Letter: Promote trees, not roads, in our national forests

A new land management plan for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests, finalized by the U.S. Forest Service in February, includes a sharp increase in logging, opening up almost half of its 1 million acres of forests to logging, including 44,000 acres of old-growth forest [avl.mx/cim].

This forest management plan was supposed to be a framework for long-term sustainability of our national forests and carbon storage but instead puts wildlife habitats and old-growth areas at an increased risk, catering to new roads that will increase water pollution and habitat fragmentation.

Imagine if humans could live hundreds of years and only get stronger. If, as each day passes, we not only experience more life, but we develop the ability to protect more life. A world in which ageism is flipped on its head because our oldest and wisest humans are also our protectors and saviors.

Now replace this vision of strong, aging humans and look out your window. Imagine (or if you’re lucky, acknowledge) that the biggest tree outside of your window is 200 years old and that it is making your family comfortable by shielding you from extreme weather such as heat and flooding. It is also cleaning your air by using sun and water, through a process called photosynthesis, to suck the carbon dioxide that you exhale, a greenhouse gas, and trap heat back into the earth to insulate your family and all humans from a warming planet.

If we take a moment and consider this backyard as a larger vision of the world, where huge, old trees in Pisgah and Nantahala national forests were left alone to protect our climate and build biodiverse communities, we can change the human world and make it comfortable for our own human family to live comfortably on this planet for centuries to come. If humans stop logging wood (which releases carbon dioxide that was safely stored) for our own purposes (to make room for roads, and provide us with energy, fuel, paper) and we invest in the power of nature, we can live to see what new human generations are capable of. And we can live on this planet as proud participants of a biodiverse Earth.

For those of us who love the mountains of Western North Carolina, let’s all start talking the talk and walking the walk of working together. Call your senators and representatives and tell them to leave our natural forests alone so they can grow old. Tell your senators and representatives to fund alternatives to human living that don’t include logging and to edit the Nantahala Pisgah Forest Plan to preserve old growth. And finally, talk to your friends and family to build this simple vision. Let our forests live, and we can all live, too. Simple as that.

— Carrie Pettler

Asheville