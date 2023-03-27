Letter: Women need to use their voting power

Thank you so much for asking readers to weigh in on child care [Xpress newsletter highlighting “Extra Hands: Home-based Child Care May Help With Buncombe Needs,” Feb. 15, Xpress]. I’ve been fighting for child care since the early 1970s. The demand for child care has been part of the women’s movement since its inception. Another way that the United States has really betrayed and abandoned families — sold itself to corporations.
There was a movement among women in the labor movement. I was a founding member of the Coalition of Labor Union Women, and including child care in collective bargaining agreements was at the top of our list.
We women have to wake up and use our voting power to support what we need. This is clearly the way to protect the future.
— Roberta Wall
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.