Letter: Women need to use their voting power

Thank you so much for asking readers to weigh in on child care [Xpress newsletter highlighting “Extra Hands: Home-based Child Care May Help With Buncombe Needs,” Feb. 15, Xpress]. I’ve been fighting for child care since the early 1970s. The demand for child care has been part of the women’s movement since its inception. Another way that the United States has really betrayed and abandoned families — sold itself to corporations.

There was a movement among women in the labor movement. I was a founding member of the Coalition of Labor Union Women, and including child care in collective bargaining agreements was at the top of our list.

We women have to wake up and use our voting power to support what we need. This is clearly the way to protect the future.

— Roberta Wall

Asheville