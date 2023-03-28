Letter: The trouble with electric buses

I oppose electric buses, cars, lawn mowers, stoves and heaters because they use nuclear power (except perhaps in Cleveland, not even Marshall) and because they promote the throwaway society exemplified by the Cash for Clunkers tragedy. We should use and maintain what we have (except nukes), manufacture mainly two-stroke diesel bus (and fire engine) parts and address climate change exclusively with municipal abortion funding.

Replacing electric buses with two-stroke diesels can fund many abortions and greatly reduce climate change, more still if smog is mitigating. Two-stroke diesels can also co-generate with old bus heaters; though even the smallest ones, at 71 cubic inches, are too big for most houses, the smallest liquid-cooled diesels aren’t.

A fleet the size of Asheville’s might also fund abortions by dumping gasohol, another PC fiasco. Sell parks, too, and extra schools, which are extra because abortions and contraception were underestimated, as I told you all at the time.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester