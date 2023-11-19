Letter: Spend TDA funds on pickleball courts and more

[Regarding “Tourism Board Approves Over $6 million for Three Projects,” Nov. 1, Xpress:]

In response to how Tourism Development Authority funds should be used, there are so many things that are needed and I believe fit the criteria. But two that have jumped to mind again and again are:

1. Build a large pickleball facility to take care of those picklers and free up tennis courts for their intended purpose.

2. Homeless housing.

And yes, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium upgrades are very important to our city.

— Maria Wise

Asheville