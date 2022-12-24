Letter: Start taking pride in WNC

Mountain pride — think about what this means. Living here in these gorgeous mountains, I feel a great love and pride in this area. I have lived in other states before, but this truly is a wonderful place.

But then as I drive the roads in this area, all I see is trash along the roadways, discarded mattresses and furniture, and I wonder: Where is the pride of people who live here? How can anyone not take more pride in this beautiful home of western Carolina?

And also the killing of the bears: How can anyone kill a bear and just leave it to rot by the roadside after cutting off its paws? What, for souvenirs? This is disgusting!

The Cherokee would hunt bear, but they did it for survival. They would utilize all the parts, and so the bear would be killed with respect. Many hunters now have no respect for wildlife. It is all for a trophy.

I hope people start to realize how lucky they are to live in such a beautiful, unique place and start taking some pride in their home.

— Bern Sroka

Asheville