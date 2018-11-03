Letter: Support Price, the alternative to Meadows

In 2017, my wife and I retired to Western North Carolina, seeking a home within the beautiful mountain scenery and with a quiet pace of life. We settled in McDowell County and gradually became aware of the political realities that Mark Meadows, our congressman, has helped to foster here.

On many issues, our views are very different than those we see reflected in Mr. Meadows’ voting record. To be more specific about a few of these:

• The health and beauty of the natural landscape in our district is not just breathtaking but is a strong driver of our tourist-based economy. Mr. Meadows has repeatedly supported measures, in lockstep with the White House, that will be increasingly damaging to our environment — both locally and globally.

• On health care: Mr. Meadows supports the Republican-led efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act and eliminate the critical elements of it, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions and greater access to quality health care for all our citizens.

• Mr. Meadows stands behind the “Citizens United” decision, which allows unlimited, undisclosed campaign contributions, providing completely unbalanced influence over our election processes.

Because of these and many more of Mark Meadows’ positions that my wife and I disagree with, we are actively supporting the alternative for the 11th Congressional District, Democrat Phillip Price. For more information about Mr. Price’s goals and agenda, see: price4wnc.org.

It is important, now more than ever, that our constitutionally guaranteed system of checks and balances be robust. We need a Democratic majority in Congress to offset the power of the executive branch.

Please support Phillip Price with your vote on Nov. 6.

— Bob Norman

Nebo

Editor’s note: Politico reported this month (avl.mx/5ef) that Meadows and other Republicans signed onto a resolution that would “protect pre-existing conditions, hypothetically.”