Letter: Thanks for focus on vaccine side effects and more

The Mountain Xpress continues to do thorough, objective journalism in providing our community with excellent, researched articles. Last week’s issue on mental health was excellent and puts therapy/counseling in the norm of tools to help each of us in our individual life journey.

I, like many others, also want to congratulate you on the thorough article about underreported vaccine side effects [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust,” Jan. 12, Xpress]. This took courage, given the media blitz and blackout of any competent, researched opinions by professionals that may differ from the pro-vaccine/booster position expressed in the media at large. It is a sad commentary on freedom of the press and intelligent journalism that should be reporting more than one perspective. It has helped create and perpetuate the polarity in our country politically and, unbelievably, pandemically. It used to be said that a “common enemy” brings people together — amazing how the pandemic has split us even more.

Also thank you for the wonderful article on Kevin Rumley [“The Ties That Bind: Local Veteran Finds Purpose Through Music and Friendship,” Jan. 26, Xpress]. He does an excellent job managing the Buncombe County Veterans Treatment Court. I’ve had contact with Kevin, and his journey is remarkable. I imagine there have been articles on the BC Veterans Treatment Court and retired Superior Court Judge Marvin Pope (who brought the program to Asheville) but would love to see even more. Kevin’s journey throughout his life prior to his Marine time would be a remarkable article as well.

At any rate, each Wednesday, I look forward to the Mountain Xpress. You’ve done a great job of surviving and, hopefully, somewhat thriving during these unbelievably challenging times for all of us. Thank you for what you’re providing the community.

— Blair Fielding
Asheville

