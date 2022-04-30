Letter: Thanks for the music coverage and scene

Just a quick kudos for the AVL music biz cover story [“Under Review: Is Asheville Truly One of the Nation’s Top Music Cities?” April 20, Xpress]. I kinda dig music, to the tune of six decades.

We moved here in spring 2002, our son came up in the local school system, and I got my diploma in keeping things weird in the interim. From the Pritchard Park drum circle and summer bluegrass on the city lawn to the underground concerts spearheaded by the Vincent’s Ear denizens and the staggeringly great diversity of my fave venues, such as the Grey Eagle and Orange Peel, and to the radio/print support for this region’s musicians, it’s been a great run for us.

Moving westward to the Arizona desert now, but I wanted to say “thanks.” Special shoutout to the local recovery community as well. I’ll be tuning in to my friends I’ve developed among the Xpress and WNCW-FM staffers via those dang interwebs. Don’t let me down with the aforementioned support.

— Fred Mills (former editor of Blurt, Harp, Capital at Play)

Arden