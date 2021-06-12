Letter: The future of Charlotte Street

Laura Berner Hudson’s commentary was well presented [“Future Vision: 101 Charlotte St. Deftly Balances Conflicting Priorities,” May 19, Xpress]. The future of Charlotte Street is a concern again in our Chestnut Hill neighborhood and with the Preservation Society, of which I am a longtime member.
While I don’t like opposing friends and neighbors who are afraid of the proposed development, I do think we need to recognize that the city is growing and changing, especially this area near downtown. The surrounding area has already been changing, and these once-grand old houses are in need of extensive work. To what end? In another area, this would make sense.
The reasons I and other people are attracted to the area north of I-240 are walkability, proximity to downtown, wonderful grocery stores, restaurants, shops, professional services, etc., as well as the historic neighborhood character. The Killians have done well by our neighborhood for years, and I find their new development plans attractive.
I’ve worked on historic renovations for years and have been very happy in our present historic house in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, but now at the age of 80 think an affordable, modern, two-bedroom condo here in this neighborhood may even be in my future.
— Wallace Paterson
Asheville
