Letter: The future of Charlotte Street

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Laura Berner Hudson’s commentary was well presented [“Future Vision: 101 Charlotte St. Deftly Balances Conflicting Priorities,” May 19, Xpress]. The future of Charlotte Street is a concern again in our Chestnut Hill neighborhood and with the Preservation Society, of which I am a longtime member.

While I don’t like opposing friends and neighbors who are afraid of the proposed development, I do think we need to recognize that the city is growing and changing, especially this area near downtown. The surrounding area has already been changing, and these once-grand old houses are in need of extensive work. To what end? In another area, this would make sense.

The reasons I and other people are attracted to the area north of I-240 are walkability, proximity to downtown, wonderful grocery stores, restaurants, shops, professional services, etc., as well as the historic neighborhood character. The Killians have done well by our neighborhood for years, and I find their new development plans attractive.

I’ve worked on historic renovations for years and have been very happy in our present historic house in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, but now at the age of 80 think an affordable, modern, two-bedroom condo here in this neighborhood may even be in my future.

— Wallace Paterson
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.