Letter: The value of closed government meetings

[Regarding “Out of Sight: City Council, Mayor and Staff Hold Closed-door Meetings, Sowing Distrust,” Jan. 25, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]

For years I was key staff to county commissioners in another state. In my experience, closed sessions like this are important for briefing the elected officials on background research done by staff and having the elected officials identify a need for further information before going public.

Our elected officials consider a wide range of issues in their official actions; behind each of those issues is an extensive trove of data, information and policy options. Time and space to sift through all that is an important step toward making informed and appropriate decisions.

— Bette Meyer

Asheville